TIXT or BRZE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with Telus International (TIXT) and Braze, Inc. (BRZE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Telus International and Braze, Inc. are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TIXT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.78, while BRZE has a forward P/E of 484. We also note that TIXT has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BRZE currently has a PEG ratio of 16.13.

Another notable valuation metric for TIXT is its P/B ratio of 0.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BRZE has a P/B of 7.12.

These metrics, and several others, help TIXT earn a Value grade of A, while BRZE has been given a Value grade of F.

Both TIXT and BRZE are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TIXT is the superior value option right now.

