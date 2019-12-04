TiVo Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TiVo Corp (Symbol: TIVO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.09, changing hands as high as $8.14 per share. TiVo Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIVO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.61 per share, with $11.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.13.

