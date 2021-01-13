Markets
TiVo, Cox Communications Enter Into Multi-year Extension Of IP Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corp. (XPER) said Wednesday that Cox Communications, a private telecom company, has entered into a multi-year extension of its intellectual property agreement for TiVo's media-related patent portfolios.

"Our patent license renewal with Cox Communications further confirms the substantial relevance and value of TiVo's intellectual property portfolios, particularly in the U.S. pay-TV market," said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi.

TiVo noted it has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. According to the company, its innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a wide range of platforms.

