TiVo Corp. Issues 2020 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TiVo Corp. (TIVO) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects: non-GAAP pre-tax income in a range of $150 million to $180 million; adjusted EBITDA of $230 million to $260 million; and total revenue, net, of $650 million to $690 million.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP pre-tax income was $47.16 million, up 56% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $61.2 million, an increase of 45% from prior year.

Fourth-quarter total revenues, net , were up 4% to $175.20 million. Product revenue declined 5% to $91.68 million. IP Licensing revenues rose 16% from a year ago.

"The company continues to execute and reported strong solid financial results in the quarter, delivering revenue and Adjusted EBITDA above the top end of our expectations," said Dave Shull, CEO.

Shares of TiVo Corp. were up 3% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.