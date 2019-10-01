TiVo Announces New Edge DVR, TiVo Plus Service

As widely expected, TiVo unveiled a new version of its DVR dubbed TiVo Edge Tuesday. The company also announced a new ad-supported streaming service called TiVo Plus that will be exclusive to users of the company’s devices.

The new TiVo Edge combines 4K Dolby Vision HDR video playback capabilities with Dolby Atmos sound, and can be used to both record live TV and access a range of streaming apps. The device is available both as a version for cable customers (6 tuners, 2TB hard drive) and cord cutters (4 tuners, 2TB hard drive).

Most of these details had leaked before the official announcement, making the service and device pricing may be the most interesting new piece of information: The TiVo Edge for cable customers costs $400, with a $14.99 monthly service fee, and options for a yearly ($149.99 ) and a lifetime plan ($549.99).

The TiVo Edge for cord cutters on the other hand costs $350, and just $6.99 per month. Yearly and lifetime options are available for $69.99 and $249.99, respectively. Previously, TiVo was charging cord cutters $14.99 per month as well. Clearly, the company is waking up to the fact that these consumers are price sensitive.

That may also be one reason for the launch of TiVo Plus, the company’s new ad-supported streaming service. Similar to the Roku Channel, the TiVo Plus aggregates content from publishers like America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy, FilmRise, Food52 and TMZ. All of the content is available for free, and only on TiVo devices. TiVo Plus will come to new and existing devices in the coming weeks.

Missing from Tuesday’s announcements was any hint at a new streaming-only device that the company has been working on. TiVo CEO Dave Shull recently told CNN that the company was going to introduce a $50 streaming stick in 2020.

