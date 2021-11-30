Tivity Health (TVTY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tivity Health Inc (Symbol: TVTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.53, changing hands as low as $23.92 per share. Tivity Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVTY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.58 per share, with $29.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.07.

