Tivity Health (TVTY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tivity Health Inc (Symbol: TVTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.59, changing hands as high as $25.00 per share. Tivity Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVTY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.75 per share, with $29.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.81.

