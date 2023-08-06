Tivic Health Systems Prices Public Offering Of About 33.17 Mln Shares At $0.041/shr

(RTTNews) - Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) said it priced its public offering of about 33.17 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.041 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be about $1.4 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

Tivic intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 9, 2023.

