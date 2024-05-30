Tivic Health Systems Cuts Costs with Lease Termination

An update from Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) is now available.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. has finalized an early termination of their office space sublease in Hayward, California, effective May 31, 2024, with a termination payment of $44,480.44 plus additional broker commissions and fees. This strategic move is set to save the company roughly $200,000 in lease expenses over the next 18 months. As they exit their current principal place of business, Tivic Health is exploring options for a new location. Their recent report also contains forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and reflect management’s current expectations of future financial performance.

