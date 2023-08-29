Tivic Health System Spike On Agreement With AmerisourceBergen

(RTTNews) - Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) shares are progressing more than 70 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company yesterday announced a non-exclusive agreement with AmerisourceBergen, soon to be Cencora. The agreement will help Tivic to make its products available on AmerisourceBergen's third-party marketplace.

The shares of the commercial health tech company are at $3.28, up 70.62 percent from the previous close of $1.94 on a volume of 18,444,927.

