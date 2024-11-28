News & Insights

TIVAN Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

November 28, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TIVAN Limited has announced the quotation of nearly 97 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TVN. This move is set to increase the company’s visibility and liquidity in the market, attracting potential investors looking for new opportunities. The announcement follows a previous application submitted in August 2024.

