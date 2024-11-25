News & Insights

Tivan Limited Initiates Trading Halt on Pending Announcement

November 25, 2024 — 06:21 pm EST

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Tivan Limited (ASX: TVN) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a forthcoming announcement related to the placement of remaining shortfall shares from a recent entitlement offer. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 28 November 2024. Investors will be keen to see how this development impacts Tivan’s market position.

