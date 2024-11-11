News & Insights

Tivan Limited Expands Market Presence with ASX Listing

November 11, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Tivan Limited has announced the quotation of 5,403,535 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 8, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and provide more investment opportunities for shareholders. The newly listed shares may attract investors looking to capitalize on Tivan’s growth potential.

