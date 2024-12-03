News & Insights

Stocks

Tivan Limited Director Increases Shareholding Amid Market Interest

December 03, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Grant Francis Wilson, a director at Tivan Limited, has increased his holdings by acquiring 2,000,000 ordinary shares valued at $100,000. This acquisition was made through a subscription of shares following shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Investors in Tivan Limited might find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

