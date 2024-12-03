Tivan Limited Director Expands Shareholding by 2 Million

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Anthony Robinson, a director at Tivan Limited, has acquired an additional 2 million ordinary shares, increasing his holding to over 2.3 million shares. This transaction, valued at $100,000, was executed following shareholder approval at the company’s AGM. The move might indicate Robinson’s confidence in Tivan Limited’s future prospects, potentially attracting interest from stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:TVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.