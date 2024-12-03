Tivan Limited Director Expands Shareholding by 2 Million

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.
Anthony Robinson, a director at Tivan Limited, has acquired an additional 2 million ordinary shares, increasing his holding to over 2.3 million shares. This transaction, valued at $100,000, was executed following shareholder approval at the company’s AGM. The move might indicate Robinson’s confidence in Tivan Limited’s future prospects, potentially attracting interest from stock market enthusiasts.
