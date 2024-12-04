Tivan Limited Awaits Key Announcement Amid Trading Halt

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.
Tivan Limited (ASX: TVN) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company anticipates an announcement regarding the successful receipt of an Australian government grant. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 9, 2024. This move could potentially impact investors and market watchers who are keen on Tivan’s financial developments.
