Tivan Limited Advances Sandover Project with Key Approvals

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.
Tivan Limited has secured its first Mineral Exploration Deed for the Sandover Project, marking a significant milestone in collaboration with Traditional Owners and Native Title Holders. The company has also obtained a Sacred Site Clearance Certificate, enabling exploration activities to commence, including a co-funded geophysical program with the Northern Territory Government. This strategic move highlights Tivan’s commitment to cultural heritage and economic participation of Native Title Holders.
