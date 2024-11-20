News & Insights

Stocks

Tivan Limited Advances Sandover Project with Key Approvals

November 20, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tivan Limited has secured its first Mineral Exploration Deed for the Sandover Project, marking a significant milestone in collaboration with Traditional Owners and Native Title Holders. The company has also obtained a Sacred Site Clearance Certificate, enabling exploration activities to commence, including a co-funded geophysical program with the Northern Territory Government. This strategic move highlights Tivan’s commitment to cultural heritage and economic participation of Native Title Holders.

For further insights into AU:TVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNGZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.