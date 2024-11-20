Tivan Limited Advances Sandover Project with Key Approvals

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tivan Limited has secured its first Mineral Exploration Deed for the Sandover Project, marking a significant milestone in collaboration with Traditional Owners and Native Title Holders. The company has also obtained a Sacred Site Clearance Certificate, enabling exploration activities to commence, including a co-funded geophysical program with the Northern Territory Government. This strategic move highlights Tivan’s commitment to cultural heritage and economic participation of Native Title Holders.

For further insights into AU:TVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.