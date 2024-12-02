Titus Investments’ Stake in Viking Mines Dips Amid Dilution

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.
Titus Investments has seen a reduction in its voting power in Viking Mines Limited from 8.92% to 6.98%, following a dilution event. This change comes despite no additional shares being acquired or sold by Titus, suggesting a significant issuance of new shares by Viking Mines. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it reflects on the evolving shareholder landscape of the company.
