Titon Holdings Sees Significant Insider Share Purchases

October 29, 2024 — 09:52 am EDT

Titon Holdings (GB:TON) has released an update.

Titon Holdings has seen significant insider buying activity, as key figures including Non-Executive Chair Jamie Brooke and CEO Tom Carpenter have purchased substantial shares in the company. Brooke acquired 106,310 shares, while Carpenter bought 66,500 shares, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s prospects. This insider buying could signal a positive outlook for Titon Holdings, drawing attention from market watchers and investors.

