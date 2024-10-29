News & Insights

Titomic Ltd Strengthens U.S. Navy Partnership

October 29, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Titomic Ltd (AU:TTT) has released an update.

Titomic Ltd has achieved a significant milestone by securing its first contract with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for its D523 cold spray system. This deal enhances Titomic’s presence in the global defense sector, building on prior sales to the Royal Dutch Army and French Navy. The partnership with NAVSEA highlights Titomic’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for naval maintenance and repair, potentially paving the way for broader applications of its technology.

