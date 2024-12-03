Titomic Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Titomic Ltd (AU:TTT) has released an update.

Titomic Ltd has announced the quotation of over 106 million fully paid ordinary securities under the ASX code TTT, effective December 4, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, aimed at enhancing the company’s position in the market. Investors and financial market enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it could influence Titomic’s stock performance.

