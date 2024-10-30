News & Insights

Titomic Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting Details

October 30, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Titomic Ltd (AU:TTT) has released an update.

Titomic Ltd is inviting shareholders to participate in its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Mount Waverley, Victoria. Shareholders can engage in the meeting by appointing a proxy or attending in person, ensuring their votes influence company decisions. The company emphasizes the importance of timely proxy submissions by November 27, 2024, to ensure effective participation.

