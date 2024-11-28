Titomic Ltd Announces AGM Success and Future Plans

Titomic Ltd (AU:TTT) has released an update.

Titomic Ltd, renowned for its innovative cold spray additive manufacturing technology, announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting. All resolutions were carried, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. Titomic continues to drive advancements across aerospace, defense, and other industrial sectors.

