Titanium Transportation Celebrates Growth Recognition

October 25, 2024 — 04:39 pm EDT

Titanium Transportation (TSE:TTNM) has released an update.

Titanium Transportation Group has been recognized for its impressive revenue growth, marking its fourth consecutive year on The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company achieved a remarkable 119% growth over the past three years, showcasing its strategic planning and execution in the competitive transportation and logistics industry.

