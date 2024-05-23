Titanium Transportation Announces Steady Dividend

Titanium Transportation (TSE:TTNM) has released an update.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, to be paid on June 15, 2024 to shareholders of record by May 31, 2024. This reflects the company’s consistent dividend policy. Titanium is a prominent North American transportation and logistics company, boasting a strong track record of growth and a solid presence in both Canada and the United States.

