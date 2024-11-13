News & Insights

Titanium Sands Ltd. Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

November 13, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Titanium Sands Ltd. (AU:TSL) has released an update.

Titanium Sands Ltd. has announced that all resolutions from its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Lee Christensen. The meeting also approved a 10% placement capacity and several incentive options, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

