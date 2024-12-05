Titanium Sands Ltd. Announces New Option Quotation

Titanium Sands Ltd. (AU:TSL) has released an update.

Titanium Sands Ltd. has announced the quotation of nearly 200 million new options on the Australian Securities Exchange, with an expiration date set for February 2026. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions and marks a significant development for the company, potentially impacting its market presence and investor interest.

