Titanium Oyj (NSE:TITAN) Price Target Increased by 6.71% to 3,539.03

The average one-year price target for Titanium Oyj (NSE:TITAN) has been revised to 3,539.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.71% from the prior estimate of 3,316.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,701.75 to a high of 4,230.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.13% from the latest reported closing price of 3,398.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titanium Oyj. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITAN is 0.75%, a decrease of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 2,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSEMX - Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund Class Y holds 2,116K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITAN by 6.76% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 258K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITAN by 7.54% over the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITAN by 8.22% over the last quarter.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITAN by 7.35% over the last quarter.

NFTY - First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITAN by 7.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.