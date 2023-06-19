News & Insights

Titanic tourist submersible goes missing, rescue efforts under way

June 19, 2023 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - A submersible craft used to take people to view the wreck of the Titanic is missing and efforts were under way to bring its crew back safely, private firm OceanGate Expeditions said on Monday.

The company deploys submersibles for deep sea expeditions and said in a statement that it was exploring options to bring the crew back safely. It also said it received help from several government agencies in the process.

