Titan To Start COVID-19 Vaccination For Essential Employees At Des Moines Plant In April

(RTTNews) - Off-highway wheels and tires manufacturer Titan International, Inc., (TWI) said on Thursday that it will offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination facilities for employees at its Des Moines, Iowa plant. The vaccination will be administered free of cost.

The Des Moines vaccine facility is part of the company's initiative to vaccinate employees at its various US locations. The on-site vaccination at the Des Moines facility is scheduled to begin in mid-April, with second doses to be given after the mandatory waiting period. Vaccines will be administered by licensed health-care professionals and be made available during all the three work shifts to speed up the vaccination process.

In February, Titan International worked with Blessing Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccines to employees at its Quincy, Illinois location and in March, the company collaborated with the Stephenson County, Illinois Health Department to make the vaccine available to employees at its Freeport, Illinois facility.

