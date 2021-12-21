Titan Pharma Exploring Strategic Alternatives; Stock Up 16% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) announced Tuesday that it has commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Titan has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in this process.

The company noted that the potential strategic alternatives that may be explored or evaluated as part of this process include an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, licensing or other strategic transactions involving the Company.

There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or that, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful or on attractive terms.

