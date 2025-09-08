Titan Mining Plans NYSE American Listing, Announces Appointment Of Rita Adiani As CEO

(RTTNews) - Titan Mining Corp. (TI.TO), Monday announced its plans to pursue a listing on the NYSE American as part of its U.S. growth strategy and appoint Rita Adiani as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Adiani, who previously senior leadership roles across listed companies and private ventures, will succeed Don Taylor.

Simultaneously, the company appointed Jenny Hood as Vice President, Commercial and Sales, and Irina Kuznetsova as Director, Investor Relations.

In the pre-market hours, Titan's stock is trading at $1.19, down 0.83 percent on the Toronto.

