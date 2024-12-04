Titan Minerals Secures $20M for Ecuador Expansion

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Limited has successfully raised $20 million from institutional and sophisticated investors, bolstering its capacity to expand its Dynasty Gold-Silver Project in Ecuador. The capital raise, supported by major shareholder Tribeca and other global investors, will facilitate aggressive exploration and drilling programs, aiming to significantly grow the company’s resource base. With the backing, Titan is poised for substantial growth in the next year, enhancing its gold and copper assets.

