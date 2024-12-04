News & Insights

Stocks

Titan Minerals Secures $20M for Ecuador Expansion

December 04, 2024 — 08:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Titan Minerals Limited has successfully raised $20 million from institutional and sophisticated investors, bolstering its capacity to expand its Dynasty Gold-Silver Project in Ecuador. The capital raise, supported by major shareholder Tribeca and other global investors, will facilitate aggressive exploration and drilling programs, aiming to significantly grow the company’s resource base. With the backing, Titan is poised for substantial growth in the next year, enhancing its gold and copper assets.

For further insights into AU:TTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTTNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.