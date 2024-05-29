News & Insights

Titan Minerals Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval

May 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on 29 May 2024, as reported by the company. Shareholders participated in a poll to decide on matters including executive remuneration, director re-election, and share issuance under various listing rules. The outcomes indicate strong support for the board’s proposals, with significant majorities voting in favor of each resolution.

