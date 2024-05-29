Titan Minerals Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on 29 May 2024, as reported by the company. Shareholders participated in a poll to decide on matters including executive remuneration, director re-election, and share issuance under various listing rules. The outcomes indicate strong support for the board’s proposals, with significant majorities voting in favor of each resolution.

For further insights into AU:TTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.