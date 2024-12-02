Titan Minerals Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a major announcement about a capital raise. This action will pause trading until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors keen on market movements should watch closely for updates from the company.

