Titan Minerals Begins Major Drilling Campaigns for Resource Expansion

Titan Minerals Ltd has launched a significant 10,000-meter diamond drilling campaign at its Dynasty Gold Project, aiming to expand resource extensions and explore new targets. The project, which covers a much larger area than initially mapped, is expected to increase the company’s mineral inventory significantly, with updates anticipated in mid-2025. Additionally, drilling at the Linderos Copper Project is set to begin, funded and managed by Hanrine, a Hancock Prospecting subsidiary.

