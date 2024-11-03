News & Insights

Titan Minerals Begins Major Drilling Campaigns for Resource Expansion

November 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has launched a significant 10,000-meter diamond drilling campaign at its Dynasty Gold Project, aiming to expand resource extensions and explore new targets. The project, which covers a much larger area than initially mapped, is expected to increase the company’s mineral inventory significantly, with updates anticipated in mid-2025. Additionally, drilling at the Linderos Copper Project is set to begin, funded and managed by Hanrine, a Hancock Prospecting subsidiary.

