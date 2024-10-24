Titan Minerals Announces Significant Option Cessation

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has announced the cessation of a significant number of options, totaling over 19 million, due to cancellation agreements with holders. This move may impact investors’ strategies as they reassess their positions in light of the reduced securities. The cessation includes options that were set to expire in 2025 and 2027, reflecting a strategic shift for the company.

