Titan Minerals Announces New Securities Issuance

Titan Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of 46,024,545 fully paid ordinary securities, which is expected to enhance its market position and attract investor interest. The issuance is set for December 11, 2024, potentially boosting Titan’s financial resources and operational capabilities.

