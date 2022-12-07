Titan Medical Suspends Special Meeting Of Shareholders - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI, TMD.TO) said, in view of the commencement of the strategic review process, the special meeting of its shareholders scheduled for January 12, 2023 will be suspended. With this, the company will not at this time be relying on a share consolidation to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Rule, Titan Medical noted.

Cary Vance, CEO, said: "This action, in addition to resulting in a cost savings, allows the company to focus its attention on the strategic review process, completing tasks towards an IDE filing with the FDA and fulfilling certain other contractual development and supply obligations."

