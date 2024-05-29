Titan Medical Reschedules Merger Deadlines and AGM

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) has released an update.

Titan Medical Inc. has revised its amalgamation agreement with Conavi Medical Inc., extending key deadlines for the proposed merger and related financial obligations to August 30, 2024. Additionally, the company has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to postpone its Annual General and Special Meeting until July 31, 2024. This extension is intended to provide sufficient time to satisfy closing conditions and finalize the merger, with Conavi contributing $150,000 towards Titan’s additional expenses.

