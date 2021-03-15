Titan Machinery (TITN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results before the market opens on Mar 18.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $377.4 million, indicating an improvement of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 17 cents per share, suggesting substantial growth of 750% from 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The earnings estimates have gone up 42% over the past 60 days.

Q3 Results

In the last reported quarter, Titan Machinery reported revenues of $361 million, which was flat year over year but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $337 million. The company reported earnings per share of 58 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The figure also improved 21% from the prior-year quarter.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 362%, on average.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

Titan Machinery’s Agriculture segment might have benefited from solid agriculture market fundamentals including higher farm income, improved corn and soybean prices in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Further, strong part and service performance has also been driving the segment’s revenues lately.



The Construction segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to reflect strong demand for construction equipment due to the low interest rates scenario. In the International segment, revenues might show decreased customer demand on account of below average yields in certain areas and overall challenging economic and business conditions due to COVID-19



Overall stronger revenues, combined with the company’s continued success in controlling operating expense and reducing interest expenses will get reflected in the results of the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Titan Machinery this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Titan Machinery is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Price Performance

Titan Machinery’s shares have soared 245.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 257.9%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this quarter:



Lennar Corporation LEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cintas Corporation CTAS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.27%.



Commercial Metals Company CMC has an Earnings ESP of +14.0% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.