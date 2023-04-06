Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $26.87, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 42.36% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 26.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $585.59 million, up 27.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion, which would represent changes of +11.06% and +18.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.18% higher. Titan Machinery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Titan Machinery's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.4, which means Titan Machinery is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

