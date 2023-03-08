Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $46.70, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 7.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $690.76 million, up 36.08% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TITN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.