Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $34.50, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 8.81% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.85% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 10.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.

TITN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.87% and +31.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.4, which means Titan Machinery is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TITN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

