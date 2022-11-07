Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $34.23, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 15.24% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 19.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.87% and +31.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Titan Machinery is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Titan Machinery is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.72.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.