Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $28.13, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 6.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan Machinery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.53.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

