Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -1.96%: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $29.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 9.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Titan Machinery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Titan Machinery is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.09, which means Titan Machinery is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

