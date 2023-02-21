Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $43.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 9.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $690.76 million, up 36.08% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Titan Machinery currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.2.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

