Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $44.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 4.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $690.76 million, up 36.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Titan Machinery currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.01.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

