Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $27.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 8.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 152.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Titan Machinery's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

